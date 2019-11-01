Feast of football this weekend

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

All roads will lead to JD Dlepu stadium this weekend for the kick-off of the long awaited Makana LFA season. After a very long break, local teams will have an opportunity to return to the pitch to fight it out for top honours which will include promotion to the SAB regional league.

Fans can look forward to football fireworks. Old and seasoned campaigners who have a rich history in local football will want to have a good start as they will open up against Extension 9 based Cameroon who had a rough run last season. Eleven Attackers will want to make an early statement, aiming to be counted among the title contenders.

The pick of the weekend will definitely be the clash of serious title contenders Jacaranda Aces who have grown in confidence and are now playing free flowing and entertaining football against 6SAI Army who are playing good football full of running. Another big clash will be between the sleeping giant of Makhanda football Joza Callies and Rhodes University, who will be making their return to Makhanda’s premier league.

Other clashes will see Young Eagles against Sophia Stars, while Newtown City and Newseekers will face each other and New Year’s Cup holders Grahamstown United will face last season’s strugglers, Love and Peace. This promises to be an action packed weekend that local football lovers will enjoy to the fullest.