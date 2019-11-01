Two centuries for in-form Dampies

It was a sensational weekend for Graeme College’s Garwin Dampies. In a local derby double header the 1st XI played Kingswood College in a Stayers XI day/ night T20 and then played the full derby against St Andrew’s College on the Saturday. Dampies came of age this weekend, and scored two centuries on two consecutive days.

On Friday, Graeme amassed a daunting 177 for 3 in their 20 overs against Kingswood. Graeme lost their first wicket on 137 with Dampies coming well with Fabio Rischbieter (40). Dampies went on to score his first century for the 1st XI off 59 balls finishing 101 not out. It was an incredible innings for the young Graemian as he took the game away from Kingswood. In reply, the Graeme opening bowlers were clinical and never let Kingswod get any momentum in the powerplay. Kingswood ended on 135 for 4 after their 20 overs, leaving Graeme with a 42 run victory. View Gana picked up 2 for 27, but Aphiwe Mnyanda was probably the pick of the bowlers with figures of 1 for 10 in 4 overs.

Graeme carried that momentum into the next day against a powerful St Andrew’s team. The Graeme bowling attack were superb and never let the St Andrew’s batsmen build any momentum in the first 25 overs. James Mullins batted well for 34 off 58 balls but at 88 for 3, there was a lot to do at drinks for St Andrew’s. An incredibly mature and determined partnership of 101 runs between Guy Rushmere (63 off 110) and Nick Barlow (57 off 74) got St Andrew’s to a defendable score of 206 for 6 after their 50 overs. Siphesihle Madlongolwana (3 for 40) and Lakhanya Sam (2 for 42) were the pick of the bowlers for Graeme.

St Andrew’s struck back with two early wickets of their own through Dale Brody (3 for 35), but Dampies and Sonwabile Tshona (19) hit back and Graeme got ahead of the rate quickly, putting the St Andrew’s bowling unit under severe pressure. Chris Poole (0 for 25 in 10) and Malcolm McGregor (0 for 22 in 10), brought St Andrew’s straight back into the match as they transferred a perceived pressure onto the young Graeme batting line-up. Dampies stood firm, although man alone, and scored another flawless century. when he was dismissed on 110 off 129 balls, Graeme still needed 22 runs to win off 3 overs. St Andrew’s kept their cool and won by 12 runs in the final over. It was an incredible contest, although Graeme definitely let their neighbours off the hook in a nailbiter on Lower Field. Miles Dankwerts ended with 3 for 21 as he wrapped up the match for St Andrew’s.

Young Graemian Chris Zimmerman scored his second century of the term for the U11A side. He scored 108 as Graeme beat Gill by 177 runs.

Friday 25 October 2019

Graeme 1st XI ( Stayers ) vs Kingswood 1st XI ( Stayers )

Graeme 177/3

Garwin Dampies 101 not out

Kingswood 135/4

Viwe Gana 2/27

Graeme won by 42 runsSaturday 26 October 2019

Senior Cricket results vs St Andrews CollegeGraeme 1sts vs St Andrews 1sts

St Andrews 206/6

Siphesihle Madlongolwana 3/40 Lakhanya Sam 2/41

Graeme 194 all out

Garwin Dampies 110

Graeme lost by 12 runsGraeme 2nds vs St Andrews 3rds

SAC 249 all out

Erron Visagie 3/38

Sonqoba Makalima 2/20

Graeme 129 all out

Sonqoba Makalima 31

Lubabalo Tshongweni 26

Graeme 94 all out

Liselihle Maphekula 48

St Andrews 95-1

St Andrews won by 9 wickets Graeme U15B vs St Andrews U15B

St Andrews 174 all out

Musab Hayat 4/6 runs

Graeme made 69 all out

Musab Hayat 24

Graeme lost by 105 runs Graeme U14A vs St Andrew’s U14A

Graeme 107 all out

Steven Du Preez 30

St Andrews 108-2

Ethan Beyleveld 2/21

Graeme lost by 8 wickets Graeme U14B vs St Andrew’s U14B

Graeme 65 all out

St Andrews 66/0

Graeme Lost by 10 wickets Junior Cricket results vs Gill Primary school

Graeme U13A vs Gill U13A

Gill 65 all out

Avuya Kepe 5/7

Joey Matsoso 3/15

Graeme 69/0

Tyenu Cannon 35 not out

Graeme won by 10 wickets Graeme U11A vs Gill U11A

Graeme 238/9 ( 35 Overs )

Chris Zimmerman 108

Andrew Muir 50

Gill 61 all out

Erin Stevens 5/23

Andrew Muir 2/11

Devon Marechal 2/5

Graeme won by 177 runs

Graeme U13a vs Zambia CD U13a

Graeme 166 all out

Marcus Williams 43

Luphelo Mdyesha 31

Zambia CD 119 all out

Joey Matsoso 4/26 (Hat Trick) (second one this term)

Murray Tyson 3/19

Graeme U13a won by 47 runs