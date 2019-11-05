Christmas Cheer for children

The Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund 2019 is as always dedicated to Child Welfare, which will put the money to good use at Ikhaya Losizo Cluster Foster Home in Joza. The centre is home to around 20 vulnerable and orphaned children, and provides daytime care for around another 60.

We’re aiming to raise R20 000 and fill our Cheer Bear Barometer (below) up to his ears.

A highlight of the fundraising drive – and of the festive season buildup in Makhanda – is the Pro Carmine Choir’s annual Christmas Cheer Concert at Christ Church. This year’s concert date is Wednesday 4 December. All proceeds from this wonderful community event will go to the Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund for Child Welfare.

HOW TO DONATE TO THE CHRISTMAS CHEER FUND You can deposit or electronically transfer your donation into the following account:

Bank: First National Bank

Account name: GBS Bank

Account number: 52322003436

Reference: Christmas Cheer Fund AND Your Name