Beware of parcel delivery scam

The Post Office has warned the public about a parcel delivery scam.

“Members of the public receive SMS messages informing them that a parcel could not be delivered to them because VAT needs to be paid on the parcel. A link on the SMS leads them to a web page where they are requested to deposit money into a bank account,” it said.

The SA Post Office does not require customers to make any bank deposit before parcels are released. VAT or any other fee is paid at the time when the parcel is delivered or collected. The customer will receive a valid receipt.

Where the Post Office has the recipient’s number, they will receive a text message requesting them to collect the parcel at a specific Post Office branch. The SMS will not request that funds be deposited into an account.

Post Office Crime buster Hotline: 0800 020 070. – SAnews.gov.za