A fine 40 overs for St Andrew’s, Woodridge stars

The St Andrew’s College Stayers’ cricket XI won the toss on Saturday versus Woodridge on Lower Field and showed no hesitation in electing to bat first in the 40-over match. St Andrew’s were well placed at the orchestrated 10.45am interval on 102/2 after 23 overs. After the Rugby Celebrations, St Andrew’s continued to add momentum to their innings.

Sam Francis top scored with a fluent 64. Nicholas Brotherton (38 not out) and Luke Danckwerts (18 not out) were impressive in the middle overs, running well between wickets, playing low risk cricket, compiling College’s competitive 208/4 in their 40 overs. EP’s left-arm fast bowler Ian Baard threatened for Woodridge and will continue to be a bright prospect for Woodridge in the future.

After 23 overs St Andrew’s College had the upper hand and had Woodridge on 94/5. Woodridge’s vice-captain Bjorn Ruppelt then survived a tight run out decision and continued his sweet ball striking with his 60 runs coming off just 57 balls. Luke Biggs then also started to find the boundary adding pressure to the St Andrew’s College bowlers. St Andrew’s responded well and their fast bowler Tom Vermaak bowled a solid final over closing out a win for College by 9 runs. Dale Brody continued his good form with 3/31 and Matthew Pope enjoyed a fine debut with the ball in his neat spell of 2/20. Thanks to both teams on a wonderful day in which there was much to celebrate. – Report from St Andrew’s College