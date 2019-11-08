Call by mystery ‘ref’ mars League clash

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The long awaited Makana LFA Premier league kicked off last weekend. Football fans came in their numbers to support their respective teams. On Saturday Sophia Stars came from a goal down to overcome the youthful Young Eagles side by three goals to one. It was a difficult game for both teams, as it was played in very hot weather.

Next up was the newly promoted Grahamstown United against Love and Peace. It was a closely contested encounter eventually won by the newcomers, four goals to three. The Eleven Attackers and Cameroon game did not take place, nor did the Newtown City and Newseekers game.

On Sunday, one of Makhanda’s giants, Joza Callies, came from two goals behind to secure a three-all draw against the premier league’s returnees, Rhodes University.

However, the most eagerly anticipated clash of the weekend failed to take place – to the great disappointment of those who came to watch. Jacaranda Aces was supposed to play the 6SAI army team. The army side arrived at the field as early as midday for the game scheduled for 1pm.

Aces arrived a while later and the fans were in for a mouthwatering encounter and quickly walked on to the field. But to the surprise of the fans, with both teams dressed up for the game and ready to play, a man who posed as a referee rushed on to the field and, without any warning to the 6SAI team, called off the game and walked straight out of the stadium.

This was a very strange and shameful incident which is not needed in the beautiful game. Fortunately Makana LFA head of referees emerged and tried to call both team managers to solve the situation – but that failed. Instead, Aces left, claiming to have been awarded a walkover by the referee.

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu told Groccott’s Mail that the matter will be properly investigated and an announcement will be made soon. There were a number of questionable issues on this matter. Football lovers will be waiting to hear how this whole unfortunate incident will be resolved.