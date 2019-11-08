Police check up on 62 parolees

Parole officers, supported by the police, conducted a special monitoring exercise in Makhanda and Alexandria recently.

According to the Head of Community Corrections Motseki Maliehe, six parole officials in two vehicles, along with 10 South African Police Services officers in four vehicles visited parolees in the district between 5am and 12.30pm on Thursday 10 October.

“Problematic supervision cases were monitored in order to ensure that thety comply with their parole or correctional supervision conditions,” said Maliehe.

“No serious incidents occurred during the operation and positive information was received about the whereabouts of absconders in our system in various areas. This information should assist us in bringing the absconders to book.”

The offenders monitored were one probationer, 19 parolees and 39 absconders

Maliehe noted that there were none who fell under Section 62(f) of the Criminal Procedures Act. These are people placed under the supervision of a probation officer or a correctional official who have been granted bail pending charges.