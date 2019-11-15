Joza Callies still finding their feet

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA Premier league continued last weekend with some exciting encounters. Sophia Stars were awarded a walkover after Cameroon failed to pitch up. Eleven Attackers collected maximum points with a 3-1 victory over New Seekers, while the young and energetic Young Eagles side defeated Love and Peace by three unanswered goals.

In a closely contested clash 6 SAI Army edged Rhodes University by 4 goals to 3, while tittle contenders Jacaranda Aces welcomed newcomers Grahamstown United by four goals to one.

On Sunday, the old horses of Makhanda football, who have been struggling over the years, Joza Callies and Newtown City, faced each other in an interesting match.

The game started at a high pace, with both teams going at each other. There was not much action in the first half, as both teams went to the break locked at one goal apiece. They both started where they left off and provided the fans with an action-packed second half. Newtown City took the lead after a well placed pass found their quick striker, who left Callies’ defence for dead and shot past the keeper.

Newtown City looked fitter and sharper and Callies played very deep, while constantly giving away possession. City’s pressure paid off, as the referee awarded them a spot kick – Callies’ defender had allegedly handled the ball inside the box – and they calmly slotted it home. Joza Callies made some changes, but still struggled to make any impact on the game. They seemed very unfit and shaky and hardly threatened City’s goal mouth in the second half.

They did not have any target man, which made it easy for City’s defenders to join attacks and it was no surprise to see City adding two more goals to take the score to 5 goals to 1. The Joza-based side was relieved to hear the final whistle, as the referee brought the game to an end. It is still early in the new season and some teams seem not to be ready, but as time goes on, they will find their feet.