Nathi and Nduduzo Makhathini at Buyel’ ekhaya artist development workshop

The Buyel'Ekhaya Artist Development Workshop is to be held on the 25th to the 26th of November 2019 at the Miriam Makeba Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC) in East London. Participants are to apply to take part on www.buyelekhaya.co.za . Award winning artists Nathi and Nduduzo Makhathini will be two of the music industry experts presenting to up and coming musicians of the region.

The content of the two-day workshop will include talks and presentations from industry practitioners including:

Nkosinathi Mankayi (NATHI): Award Winning Solo Artist

Topic: The Music Business – A Personal Case Study

Ndudzo Makhathini: Award Winning Artist. Head of Music – University of Fort Hare

Topic: The Recording Industry, Publishing and Management

Sharif Baker: Artist Management and Production Specialist – Buyel’Ekhaya Pan African Festival

Topic: Stage etiquette and technical prowess

Siphelele Sixaso: Former Group Head of Radio Marketing – SABC

Topic: Personal Brand Marketing

As well as a presentation by a representative of the National Arts Council.

The purpose of the two day workshop is to empower and equip emerging artists with the tools and skills required to go out into the highly competitive music industry and establish themselves. Emerging artists attending the development workshop will also be given an opportunity to audition on the 26th of November for a place to perform on the Buyel'Ekhaya Emerging Artist Stage at this year's Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival on December 15th 2019 at East Londons Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium and features Nathi alongside Sho Madjozi, Zonke, Vusi Mahlasela, The Jaziel Brothers, Yanga Chief, Busiswa, Heavy K, Kabza De Small and Bucie Smith. Tickets are R250 at Shoprite Checkers and Computicket. Doors will open at 12:00 and the party ends at 05:00.

The skills and knowledge transfer for emerging artists selected to perform at the music festival occurs through a coordinated and structured programme that brings them together with established industry practitioners. The young artists receive performance fees while also being exposed to a broader market for their creative output and an audience of over 20 000 Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival goers.

Acclaimed jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini is pleased to be involved as “Part of what I’m passionate about as an artist is how my experiences over the years could possibly benefit the next generation of creatives. For this workshop I’ll be sharing my personal journey, and using some moments as anecdotes that can be used by upcoming musicians and artists.”

Says Nomahlubi Mazwai of Buyel’ Ekhaya “Young aspiring artists keep the entertainment industry alive in the Eastern Cape during the year. Thus , we host the artist development programme to equip these very artists with the necessary skills to find success on the national and international stage. We have to date featured amongst others Dumza Maswana, Berita and Msaki on our developmental stage and have seen them progress to greater heights.”

DETAILS: ARTIST DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP

Date: Monday, 25th – Tuesday, 26th November 2019

Time: 9am – 4pm

Venue: Miriam Makeba Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC) Church Street. East London.