New Years Cup action beckons

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

It is that time of the year again when most teams will be preparing for the annual New Year’s Cup which is just less than a month away. In the 2019 edition, Makhanda will be represented by two-time former champions Maru. They’ll be wanting to redeem themselves after last year’s disappointing run which saw them eliminated in the first round.

Newtown City, Sakhulutsha, New Seekers, Sophia Stars and Eleven Attackers will all aim to do better and proceed to the knockout stages. Noticeable absentees are the defending champions who did not get enough votes – a huge blow and a surprise, especially after their great run last year. Grahamstown United have surrendered their title without even kicking a ball. It would have been very interesting to see how they were going to do in this year’s edition.

This will also be the perfect opportunity for Makhanda’s legendary club, Eleven Attackers to raise their hand and be counted and remind the football lovers why are they rated as one of best football outfits not only in this region, but in the entire province. Obviously all our representatives will strengthen their squads with quality and experienced players – but discipline will be a key element, as this tournament is played at a crucial time.

All our teams will enjoy the support of Makhanda’s football lovers who do not hesitate to pack JD Dlephu stadium whenever the need arises.