City’s Stray Animal Management Plan

Dear Residents

The Municipality is responsible for providing a safety and secure environment to all community members and ensuring compliance with the following relevant legislative frameworks:

Municipal by-laws on control of stray animals;

National norms and standards;

National Animal Pounds Bill of 2017

Section 6 and 8 of the Stock Theft Act 57 of 1959

Animal Disease Act 35 of 1984.

Stray animals roaming the streets continue to pose a threat to motorists and cause a health hazard.

Controlling the stray animals has been a challenge for this municipality for a long time.

On 18 September 2019, Makana Municipality conducted a consultative workshop on the Stray

Animal Control Management Plan, Commonage Management Plan and Commonage Management

Policy. These strategic documents are aimed at addressing the long outstanding issue of stray

animals and livestock owners in general. Several stakeholders were invited to this consultative

workshop which was aimed at soliciting inputs and comments from various stakeholders. The

following stakeholders were invited to the workshop:

SPCA;

Emerging farmers and livestock owners;

Councillors;

Municipal Officials;

Department of Agriculture; and

South African Police Service.

The plans mentioned earlier were presented and the stakeholders were given an opportunity to input

on them. They were later presented to the Portfolio Committee of Public Safety and Community

Services and will be adopted by Council.

The main challenges posed by stray animals are as follows:

Traffic disturbances and accidents;

Causing environmental mess in terms of waste

Damage to private property

Negative image to tourists

The first step in dealing with this problem is to review the by-laws. On 10 and 11 December 2019, the Directorate of Public Safety and Community Services will review its by-laws, including those for the control of stray animals. Once these are adopted by the Council, they will be enforced without fear or favour.

The Municipality will be embarking on a process of impounding stray animals within the Central Business District of Makhanda during the Festive period and beyond. The plan is to expand the programme to the suburbs.

It has also come to our attention that some members of the community are encouraging stray animals, specifically donkeys, to roam around town by feeding them on a regular basis. In some cases, they are treating them like pets by taking pictures with them and pampering them. It is my wish that such practices should be discouraged, as the municipality embarks on the programme of controlling stray animals.

In order to achieve our motto as a municipality: ‘Makana Municipality… a great place to be’, we need to join hands and work together in addressing the challenges facing our town. The Municipality has a responsibility to ensure that all its residents live in a healthy and safe environment.