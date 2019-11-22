Come to Carols by Candlelight

For the 66th year the Rotary Club of Grahamstown celebrates the Christmas Season with a pageant in the Cathedral of St Michael and St George, a depiction of the story of the birth of the Christ Child, with carols and candles.

Rotarians read the Bible stories which lead up to the birth of Jesus, carols are sung and the children join in, dressed as shepherds, kings, angels and animals to pay homage to the Holy Family. Glynnis Suttie directs the cast.

When the Kings present their gifts, children are invited to donate toys, which the Rotary Anns will distribute to children who may not otherwise receive Christmas gifts. Toys may also be delivered to Videotronic in Church Square. The funds raised from the event, the street collection on Saturday 16 November and from other donors will be shared between three beneficiaries. This year they are Sibanye Special Day Care Centre, the Ntsika School Library and the Raphael Centre.

Everyone is welcome to Carols by Candlelight at the Cathedral on Tuesday 26 November at 7pm. Children who want to take part can arrivel at 6pm. There are plenty of costumes to go around. Call Sally Terry 083 413 0234 for further details.