Cuylerville new leader in GCB league

Cuylerville 1st XI are now the new Grahamstown Cricket Board’s (GCB) first league leaders, after thrashing Port Alfred last weekend. They overtake Rhodes who had occupied the top position on the log for most of the season.

Southwell moved to third with two fine victories last weekend, beating Manleys and Willows respectively.

Southwell vs Manleys Flats (Saturday)

Southwell beat Manleys by 5 wickets. Manleys posted 177, batting first as Southwell’s bowlers piled on the pressure. Keanen Fisher top scored with a solid 47 for Manleys. Jeff Rodgerson 3/33 (10) and Guy Bladen 3/29 (10) were the standout bowlers for Southwell. Tim Westwood top scored with an unbeaten 56* for Southwell as Manleys bowlers started taking wickets at crucial stages. Bryon Wakeford 2/39 (7) and Bonga Draai 2/28 (10) aided a comeback for Manleys. Southwell went on to reach the target with five wickets down in 38 overs.

Southwell vs Willows (Sunday)

Southwell recorded their second win against the struggling Willows with a 64-run win. Willows’ nightmare continues with their uncharacteristic loss of six games in a row. Southwell made a steady 239 and bowled out Willows for 175. Willows bowled both sides of the wicket. James Stirk recorded his second century of the season with a prolific unbeaten 122*. Marquin Loutz 2/28 (4) , Tando Ngcete 1/38 (8) and veteran Melville Daniels 1/35 (9) were among the wicket takers for Willows. Willows batsmen went in to chase down the target but failed to build momentum after losing quick wickets. Southwell bowlers again piled on the pressure as wickets tumbled. Edrich George (39), Mohammed Sonday (39) and Romario Fritz (23) provided some cameos for Willows. Murray Hobson 3/22 (9) and Jeff Rodgerson 2/22 (9) stood out for Southwell as they bowled excellent spells.

Salem vs Makana Sona

Salem finished quickly against Makana Sona in Salem with a bonus point 111-run win. Salem scored 202 and bowled out Makana for a mere 91. John Rennie starred with bat and ball for Salem with a fine 39 and 4/25 (7). Leard King (33) and Bradley Van Heerden (33*) were also in the act for their side with the bat. Abongile Hashe 4/40 (8.2) stood out for Makana and bowled really well.

2nd League

Manleys Flats vs Southwell

The front runner in the 2nd league, Manleys, pulled off a fantastic bonus point 146-run thrashing of Southwell. Veteran Barry Gleaves (69) and Batsa Mohammed (89), were in devastating form with the bat for Manleys. Damian Marney and Francois Botha also contributed cameos of 32 and 35 respectively. Manleys made 278 and bowled out Southwell for 132. Lester Isaacs starred with the ball for Manleys, taking 5/30 (8).

Station Hill vs Rainbows

Station Hill narrowly defeated Rainbows by 3 wickets. Rainbows made 163 and Station Hill 167/7. Alvin Marney starred with the ball for Station Hill with excellent bowling figures of 7/23 (10). Riaan Jacobs (46), Franklin Jacobs (34) and Kurt Nelson (39) shone with the bat for Hill.

Cuylerville vs Salem

Salem pulled off an impressive 8-run win in a close match. Salem made 336/6 (50) and Cuylerville made 328/9. Ross Pittaway continued his good form for Salem with a fine unbeaten 71*, while Mike Mattison (57) and Ant Scheepers (47) gave good support. Corne Labaschagne shines with the ball for Salem with 4/27 (7) with Richard Davies and Mike Mattison each claiming two wickets.