Big walk for education in the Eastern Cape

Fourteen students and two teachers from Artworks for Youth were today due to set off on a 263-kilometre walk from Port Elizabeth to Zwelitsha, to the Department of Education, in protest against the state of their schools.

Artworks for Youth is an NPO operating in Joe Slovo Township in Port Elizabeth. The organisation offers free visual art instruction, academic support, and mentoring to under served students in the area.

Having interacted with these students over a number of years, helping them overcome various challenges, the dismal state of their schools has come to light. These children are upset by the general lack of concern for their welfare and their concerns range from the lack of teachers in their schools, shortage of books and furniture, the prevalence of corporal punishment as a means of discipline and ongoing bullying on their playgrounds and in their classrooms.

These students believe that they deserve better treatment and equal opportunities and would like their voices to be heard. On Wednesday 27 November, 14 students and two teachers from Artworks for Youth will be walking the 263km from Port Elizabeth to Zwelitsha, to the Department of Education, in protest against the sad reality of the state of their schools. They will be handing over a list of 10 demands – which are really rights – when they arrive.

You can support this cause in various ways:

Donate: https://www.facebook.com/donate/422958861748846/

Sponsor: accommodation, snacks and food for the road, your old sleeping bags, shoes

Follow along and share the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/749929645469473/

All your shares, messages and daily support on the days that these children will be walking, will be very much appreciated.

“If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” African Proverb.