Man arrested after teen raped on West Beach

A 19-year-old man was arrested following the sexual assault of a teenager on West Beach in Port Alfred this week, South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said.

The girl, in her late teens, was jogging on the beach at around 1.40pm on Monday 25 November when she was approached by a man armed with a knife, Govender said.

“The male sexually assaulted her at knifepoint and thereafter robbed her of her cellphone and fled.

“SAPS K9 members and local security officers who were in the vicinity arrested the fleeing 19 year old suspect,” Govender said. “The stolen cell phone was also recovered by members of the K9 unit. The severely traumatised victim was treated and receiving trauma counselling.

“Port Alfred Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender expressed his outrage at the monstrous attack and vowed that the SAPS will lend support to the victim through this traumatic incident and throughout court proceedings. He further commended the members and the local security officers for their speedy response in the arrest of the suspect who will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court later this week.”