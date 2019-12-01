‘Black Tiger’ sets his sights on Commonwealth title

Makhanda’s own boxing champion will be in action this Saturday 30 November. Mziwoxolo ‘Black Tiger’ Ndwayana will face Ryan Martin in his own backyard in England in the elimination bout for the Commonwealth welterweight title. The winner of this fight will get a shot at the title, currently held by another Britain-based champion, Chris Jenkins.

Ndwayana’s last fight was in March this year when he knocked out East London based Odwa Gaxa in the seventh round in Uitenhage to defend his SA welterweight title. Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Black Tiger admitted that he doesn’t know much about his opponent. He’s determined to give his all, while being cautious.

“The first two to three rounds will be more important for me, as I will get the chance to see what he can do.” Thabang Hlalele, Ndwayana’s trainer, said the preparations have gone very well and they are expecting a tough fight.

“We have noticed from the footage we have watched that our opponent is not a hard puncher. That will work well for us. The only thing that I am worried about is the altitude. Also, it is winter over there right now and this might affect our game plan.”

Bulelani Ndwayana, Mziwoxolo’s father and coach, is happy about his son’s preparations.

“I am happy with the work we have done so far and I think that we have a 50/50 chance of winning this one,” Bulelani said. “Martin is not a knockout specialist, but a boxer. That works well for us, as we have prepared to go through all the rounds while waiting for the perfect opportunity to take him out. If that opportunity presents itself in the early rounds, we will take it with both hands.”

The ‘Black Tiger’ will be carrying the hopes of not only Makhanda, but the country as a whole, as he strives to earn the right to fight for the title. He has promised his supporters that he will try his best to win this one and make them happy.