Makana learners look ahead

OPINION & ANALYSIS

Last week the Department of Employment and Labour led by Director General, Mr Thobile Lamati, visited Makana Municipality. The purpose of the visit was to conduct a two-day exit strategy workshop for the 1650 learnership beneficiaries. Below are the learnership programmes under way in Makana:

 

 

As can be seen from the above table, three learnership programmes have already started. The two-day workshop took place from 20 to 21 November 2019. The following themes were explored in depth.

  • What do I want to do with what I have learnt?;
  • Job creation opportunities in Makhanda;
  • Waste management initiatives;
  • Technology innovation and skills development;
  • Career and business opportunities in the water sector;
  • Possible partnership and role of the Premier;
  • E-waste management opportunities;
  • Water waste to renewable energy;
  • Market opportunities in agriculture/ hydroponics

This two-day intensive workshop was intended to help the students participating in the learnerships focus on their careers beyond the programme.

