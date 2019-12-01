Makana learners look ahead

Last week the Department of Employment and Labour led by Director General, Mr Thobile Lamati, visited Makana Municipality. The purpose of the visit was to conduct a two-day exit strategy workshop for the 1650 learnership beneficiaries. Below are the learnership programmes under way in Makana:

As can be seen from the above table, three learnership programmes have already started. The two-day workshop took place from 20 to 21 November 2019. The following themes were explored in depth.

What do I want to do with what I have learnt?;

Job creation opportunities in Makhanda;

Waste management initiatives;

Technology innovation and skills development;

Career and business opportunities in the water sector;

Possible partnership and role of the Premier;

E-waste management opportunities;

Water waste to renewable energy;

Market opportunities in agriculture/ hydroponics

This two-day intensive workshop was intended to help the students participating in the learnerships focus on their careers beyond the programme.