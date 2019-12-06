2019 National Choir Festival ends on high note

Last round of winners of Old Mutual National Choir Festival announced

The Forte Hare Alice Choir was recently announced the Eastern Cape winner of the Large Choir category of the Old Mutual National Choir Festival (NCF). Bursting with bright colours and brilliant sounds, the choirs competing in the annual event have been thrilling audiences across Southern Africa over the past few months.

This year’s festival attracted more than 106 choirs, and touched the hearts and souls of many thousands of supporters. Following regional competitions hosted from July to October in most of South Africa’s provinces as well as Zimbabwe and Eswatini, the last three events took place recently in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

Community and church choirs, as well as internationally renowned pianists and artists delivered virtuouso performances and were supported by a programme of recitals, historic music, lectures, and theatre.

The extended partnership between Old Mutual and the NCF continues to open opportunities, build confidence and support the great choral traditions of the African subcontinent.

“We are very proud to be contributing so positively to Africa’s vibrant music industry,” says Thobile Tshabalala, Head of Brand at Old Mutual. “And we are delighted to inspire people to scale new heights through the universal language of music. Our warmest congratulations to every one of our participants, and of course all the worthy winners!”

These were the winners in the last three rounds of the competition:

Eastern Cape

Standard Category: Sounds Delight Chorale

Large Category: Forte Hare Alice Choir

Best Soloist: Sinesipho Funo (Forte Hare Alice Choir)

Best Conductor: Makazole Tete (East London Chorus)

KwaZulu-Natal

Standard Category: Joyful Sounds

Large Category: Clermont Chorale

Best soloist: Mr Mtuseni Madlala of The Sounds of Joy Chorale

Best Conductor Standard Category: Mr Nkanyiso Mkhize (Unaccompanied section)

Best Conductor Large Category: Mr Sibusiso Mkhulisi (The Sounds of Joy Choral)

Free State