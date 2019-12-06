MARU take it to the edge

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The Makana LFA Premier league came to a close for 2019 with a few games that took place last weekend. On Saturday, Love and Peace sent Jacaranda Aces crashing to the ground and defeated them by four goals to two.

Cameroon, who had a dismal start to the season, demolished fellow strugglers Joza Callies by nine goals to two. The legendary Joza-based side had a very poor start to the league and will definitely welcome this Christmas break as they regroup.

On Sunday, 6SAI Army beat hard-running New Seekers in a high-scoring game by five goals to four. The youthful Young Eagles side brushed aside Newtown City by three goals to one.

In the most thrilling game of the weekend, the outgoing New Year’s Cup champions, Makana-Rhini United (MARU) nearly squandered a two-goal lead as they allowed Attackers back into the game.

United stole the game at the death and went home with maximum points, narrowly winning by three goals to two. They are slowly becoming the dark horse of this title race. Most teams will welcome the break and it won’t be surprising to see a major difference in their performance when the league resumes in 2020.