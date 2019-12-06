Swimmers strike gold in PE

Makhanda swimmer Toni Rafferty made her mark on the regional record books last weekend, setting a new record for 100m freestyle and taking home four trophies. She was one of 10 local swimmers who participated in the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics (NMBA) Championships and brought back no fewer than 28 medals between them including 19 golds.

Toni Rafferty (Diocesan School for Girls), Martin Wolmarans, Oliva Lange, Ethan John, John and Joss Hempel (St Andrew’s College), Joshua Pamphilon (Graeme College), Chase Repinz (St Andrew’s Prep); Catherine Williamson and Michaela Wilmot (Kingswood) all qualified to participate in last weekend’s championship gala in Port Elizabeth.

In her last event in South Africa before leaving for the US, Toni Rafferty had an outstanding gala etching her name on yet another record in the 100 Freestyle in a time of 59.42. Toni also won four Championship trophies and was part of two Port Elizabeth Aquatics teams that broke NMBA records.

Martin Wolmarans won two golds – two of which earned him Championship trophies – and two bronze medals. Martin was also part of two relay teams that broke NMBA records.

Oliva Lange had a clean sweep in the breaststroke distances, winning convincing golds in the 50m 100m and 200m.

Catherine Williamson dominated the 50m and 100m breaststrokes and came in second in the 200m breaststroke. She broke the 30-second barrier and earned a silver medal in the 50m freestyle, and was part of a relay team winning bronze.

Joss Hempel had to withdraw due to illness, but made his mark in the men’s 400m free relay with a bronze medal. Michaela Wilmot, Ethan John and Haydn John and Chase Repinz all improved their times and swam in toughly contested races.

Martin Wolmarans

100 backstroke – bronze

100 freestyle – bronze

50 backstroke – gold and Championship trophy

50 freestyle – gold – Championship trophy

400 freestyle relay – Gold and a NMBA record

200 Mixed Medley relay – silver

200 free relay – gold

200 free mixed relay – gold and a NMBA record

Oliva Lange

100 breast gold

200 breast gold

50 breast gold

400 medley relay -silver

Toni Rafferty

100 free – gold – NMBA Domestic and All-comers record and Championship trophy

200 fly – gold

50 Fly – Gold and Championship trophy

50 Back – Gold and Championship trophy

100 Fly – Gold and Championship trophy

50 free – silver

400 free relay – Gold – NMBA record

200 Mixed Open free relay-gold and NMBA Record

200 medley Relay-silver

400 medley Relay-Gold

200 free free relay-gold

Catherine Williamson

50 breast-gold

100 breast-Gold

200 breast-silver

50 free-silver

Joss Hempel (Joss had to withdraw after the relay due to illness)

400 free relay bronze