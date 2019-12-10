What, wool!? Well, yes…

If you’re often on the road, and on the trail, you’ll have a good idea by now of how to pack. But there’s one tip for travelling light you should know – and it comes from nature’s own technology: Merino Wool. Lightweight, heat and odour resistant and with less tendency to wrinkle, it’s what you want in your rucksack or suitcase (and hopefully your Christmas stocking!)

“The high quality thread count with the natural elasticity of Merino Wool makes the fit feel soft, comfortable and keeps its shape beautifully,” says Monica Ebert from Core Merino, a line of wool athleisure wear.

Merino Wool is naturally odour resistant. Garments made from this water-wicking natural fibre can be worn up to three times before needing a wash.

When the weather’s unpredictable, having clothes that can keep you warm when it’s cold, and cool when it’s hot, is important. Merino Wool does just that. “It’s a great insulator to keep your body warm and can be worn as a bottom layer to give you extra balminess,” explains Ebert. Thanks to Merino Wool’s wicking properties, it also pulls moisture from the body to the surface, where it can evaporate more easily, creating a cooling effect.

Merino Wool is used to make anything from socks to waterproof jackets.

