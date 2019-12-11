It’s storytime!

We’ve got three brand-new books for kids to give away, by writers with a Makhanda connection.

Life lessons for kids

Kenny the Kudu and his Christmas adventure by Makhanda resident Victoria Mallett is an inspiring story for young children (we think read-to from age 3, and read-yourself up to age 7 or 8). Kenny the Kudu is a dreamer with talents that aren’t always appreciated, who finally finds his place. Lively illustrations are by Riette Basson.

The same duo teamed up to produce Ozzie the Ostrich and his Flaming Fla-mingos, for a similar age group. Identity and fitting in feature in this colourful tale, which is a bit like a livelier local version of The Ugly Duckling.

Ozzie is an awkward, but very loveable ostrich with a gammy leg who struggles to fit in with his incredibly powerful and athletic peers.

While wandering across the plains, a chance meeting with a flock of eccentric and flamboyant flamingos brightens up his day and ultimately brings love, colour and joy into his life when they invite him to join their tribe. It is a story about the magic that unfolds when you learn to love and embrace your uniqueness, flaws and all!

Mallett and her business partner and illustrator, Riëtte Basson, are passionate advocates of instilling confidence and essential life skills in children though captivating illustrations and clever rhyme that is fun and easy to read. Victoria and Riëtte took the decision to not sign with a top South African children’s publisher, choosing instead to pursue their passion project themselves, a five-book animal series with powerful themes and messaging.

Books can be purchased online at www.vbinkstudio.com

Email victoria@vbinkstudio.com or call 083 633 1486

Learning to count

Katana, Katana! by VGHS alumna Nandipha Nomsobo is a delightful Xhosa children’s book that aims to teach children how to count from one to 10 as well as the name little animals in this beautiful language.

This A4 sized book is filled with bright and delightfully hand painted images to engage the young reader. Nomsobo is on a mission to keep South African languages and cultures alive, while promoting literacy from a young age.

As the Xhosa proverb goes, “Umthi ugotywa uselula”.

This versatile book can be read to babies as a bedtime story up until they are old enough to read it by themselves. It’s also perfect for the Primary school classroom environment for both first and second language learning.

Price: R180, free courier within South Africa. For orders and related inquiries: nomsobo85@gmail.com

WE HAVE BOOKS TO GIVE AWAY!

We have one copy each of Kenny the Kudu and his Christmas adventure and Ozzie the Ostrich and his Flaming Fla-mingos and two copies of Katana, Katana! to give away to people who can come and collect them from our offices. Try your luck – email community@grocotts.co.za with ‘Children’s book giveaways’ in the subject line. In the body of the email, include your full name and contact details and which book you’d prefer. First email with full information gets the book.