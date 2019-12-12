Watch Movies at the Monument these holidays!

END-OF-YEAR MOVIES AT THE MONUMENT

Join the Monument Movies Club from just R20 per year – www.monumentmovies.co.za. Movie credits are R25 for children, students and pensioners, R30 for adults (except the Royal Ballet screening, which is R65 or R75, with R10 off for Movie Club members). Wine and beer, cooldrinks, popcorn and a fully stocked tuckshop await!

Friday 13 December at 2pm – THE STAR

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One

day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his

journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty

aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new

friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first

Christmas.

Friday 13 December at 6pm – THE NIGHT BEFORE

For the last 10 years, lifelong buddies Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen) and Chris

(Anthony Mackie) have gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate the holidays with a bang. As Isaac

prepares to become a first-time father, the friends realise that their annual tradition is coming to a

sad end. To make it as memorable as possible, they plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by

searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York.

Contact movies@nationalartsfestival.co.za

Call: Kate or Akhona: 046 603 1103