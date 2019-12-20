High stakes for MARU in knockout clash

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The 2019 edition of the New Year’s Cup in Makhanda has proved very difficult for our local sides. Only MARU among the six local sides that started off have managed to proceed to the last 16 of this competition.

It’s been by no means plain sailing for them, as they’ve won two and lost one in their group stages.

Sophia Stars were very unfortunate not to make it. They finished on six points and level with two other teams in their group, but fell off the race due to and inferior goal difference.

The stage is now set for the knockout stage of the tournament and there are some mouthwatering clashes on the cards.

Makhanda’s only hope now lies with MARU, who will take on United Eleven from Bathurst. Encounters between these two teams have always produced fireworks, as they are evenly matched. This clash will take place at JD Dlephu stadium on Saturday 21 December at 3.15pm and the home crowd will no doubt pack the stadium to the rafters in support of the local side. Maru will have a slight edge in this game and with the 12th player on their side, it will be really difficult for United to overcome them.