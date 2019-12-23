Quarter finals promise thrilling football

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

All roads will lead to JD Dlephu stadium on Christmas Eve for the start of the quarter-final clashes of the 2019 edition of the New Year’s Cup.

First up at 1.30pm will be Bhisho Stars against Manchester United.

Next up will be Makhanda’s finest and only hope as MARU battles it out with Black Brothers for a spot in the semis. Local football lovers will as usual pack Dlephu to support the home side, who are definitely the favourites to go through. They proved their determination to win in their last-16 clash, where they dumped neighbours Eleven United.

On Christmas day at 2pm, New Brighton Academy will take on Graaff Reinet United and Dream Boat will clash with Peddie Legends in what promises to be a cracker of a game at 4pm, also at Dlephu.

In case you were wondering whether the players would be facing the same killer conditions as Monday 23 December, where temperatures in Makhanda edged close to a dangerous 40C as veld fires raged around the town, the prediction is 25C at midday, warming up to 26C by 3pm, but no rain.