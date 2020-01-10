Hard work and strong support

Grocott’s Mail asked the six public schools with the highest pass rate (by percentage), as well as the lowest one, to comment on their outcomes.

Hoerskool PJ Olivier

Congratulations to the class of 2019 for achieving a 100% pass rate. We are grateful that their hard work paid off. Thank you to the parents who supported them throughout the year and a special thank you to the teachers who worked hard from Grade R-12 to equip these learners to become successful individuals.

Pass rate: 100% (26)

Bachelors: 65% (13)

Diploma: 30% (6)

Higher Certificate: 5% (1)

No learner with A aggregate

4 Learners with B aggregate.

Subject As: 16

Overall average of all subjects: 58.7%

Our top learner was Simoné Schoonbee with a 75.6% average. Her subject results were Afr. HL: 75%, Eng. HL: 71%; Mathematics 63%, Life Sciences 73%, Accounting 66%, History 87% and Life Orientation 94%.

Other top achievers were Amy-Leigh van der Walt (94% History and 92% Life Orientation and 83% Math. Lit., 74% Afr. HL, 79% for Eng. HL) and Cherise Steyn (91% Life Orientation, 84% Visual arts, 77% Consumer Studies, 70% for Afr. HL and Life Science).

Joubert Retief, Headmaster, PJ Olivier

Victoria Girls’ High School

Some of the individual performances from our pupils were impressive, particularly those of Emma Koch, Mihle Gadu and Espérance Mwepu. Emma’s seven distinctions is a particular highlight.

We are, of course, deeply disappointed that our matric class of 2019 did not maintain the long-standing tradition of achieving a 100% pass rate but remain pleased with the overall quality of the passes achieved. I hope that the 2020 and even the 2021 matric classes use this drop in pass rate as a motivator to push themselves.

It is important that our pupils and their parents realise that teachers are experts when offering advice on a subject choice that best suits pupil’s abilities. We hope that parents will work with the school and encourage their children to work hard, because just believing in them or telling them to dream big does not result in excellence without a tremendous amount of consistent effort.

Warren Schmidt, Headmaster, VGHS

Graeme College

We are pleased with our matric results although any school would be slightly disappointed to not achieve 100% pass rate.

We are incredibly proud of our top achievers – Tristan Pullen and Tristan Banfield. Pullen, who was awarded academic Honours, achieved six distinctions as part of his excellent results: Maths 91%; Life Orientation 90%; History 87%; Accounting 85%; Physics 81%; Afrikaans 80%; English 73%.

Banfield was equally impressive, achieving three distinctions. To the young men who rose to the challenge and gave it their best shot, we would like to extend our hearty congratulations. We hope that they will go on to achieve many great things.

Gregg van Molendorff, Deputy Headmaster, Graeme College

Nombulelo Secondary School

We are super excited with our 79%. We believe that many children who wrote got a strong pass that can take them on to tertiary institutions. We are very proud of this year’s results: 10 Distinctions in IsiXhosa; three Distinctions in History and 32 Diploma passes is an achievement to be proud of. Although we are half a percent down on last year’s results, we are confident that we have established a strong, consistent academic standard over the past three years.

Likhaya Msutwana, Chairperson SGB

Ntsika Secondary School

Wanda Fusa (72% aggregate), Qhamani Nkosi (71%) and Nthabiseng Xelani and Andisiwe Mdambatya (both 68%).

A huge thank you to the staff – without you there would not have been so many smiles.

A 32% Bachelor pass rate is reason to be proud. Sadly, some learners missed their BP by 1%, or 3%. My heart bleeds for them. A BP is still the best door to the future – even though not all should go to university.

Sadly, too, many learners just could not hold on to the opportunities that came their way. This we must question and address.

I believe the leadership training by Rhodes Business School and Gadra will help, as will the VC’s 9/10ths mentoring programme. Still, we have to ‘hold’ our learners so that so many do not miss a best possible pass in Grade 12 – a big ask, as staff put so much into these learners already.

Madeleine Schoeman, Principal

Mary Waters Secondary School

I am proud of your achievements. Many of you have persevered and in spite of all the challenges, you excelled. To you who were successful, never give up: despite all your social challenges, you did it! To our learners who were not successful, there are many opportunities to complete your matric. We are here to support you. Thank you to your parents and educators who supported you. We are thankful for the support of Rhodes University, Dr [Ashley] Westaway and Babsy Makombe for managing the mentoring programme, Ikvamva Youth (extra classes) and the Department of Education for continuous support of our learners and our community at large. Remember the sky is the limit – live your dreams!

Our top three achievers were Cameron Edwards (top of the class), Abenathi Nqweniso and Sipesihle Mpotulo. Well done to them.

Faith Coetzee, Principal, Mary Waters

Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School

Mr Ebenezer, Nyaluza’s acting principal, told Grocott’s Mail that the school did well to improve from 2018’s 25% pass rate to 35% this year. The school had 64 matriculants. Of these, 20 learners passed – six with Bachelor Degree passes. The school faces the challenge of not having a principal: the acting principal has a load of six classes a day and is unable to monitor the administrative work.

“The non-involvement of parents in their children’s education is causing difficulties preparing for the learners throughout the year. For one, the learners don’t attend holiday classes that are aimed at helping them with their exams,” Ebenezer said. – Azlan Makalima

Ikamva Youth

Ikamva Youth is an afterschool academic support organisation. Our after-school sessions offer a range of services including academic tutoring, psycho-social support, career guidance, and more.

Volunteer tutors support learners in small groups to ensure that they understand their school work.

It is our mission to enable youth to pull themselves and each other out of poverty and into tertiary education or employment. We pride ourselves on a record of academic improvement and accomplishment.

We mention here some of the participants in our programmes who are top 2019 matric achievers at their schools around Makhanda:

Siphesihle Mpotulo

Abenathi Nqweniso

Anathi Tana

Anam Nqweniso

Libonga Adam

Chumani Nelo

Simamkele Ngantweni

Azola Jezile

Nomathamsanqa Frans

The above top achievers also managed to gain distinctions in some of their subjects and we congratulate all of them.

