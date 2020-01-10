Most abakhwetha safely back home

“We’re happy when we are counted among those areas that are incident free when it comes to initiation,” said Local Initiation Forum co-ordinator Ramie Xonxa. The country was horrified at the deaths of 23 initiates in other parts of the Eastern Cape during December and Grocott’s Mail asked the councillor about the welfare of local abakhwetha.

Xonxa confirmed this week that all but one of the initiates were back home and that no injuries or deaths were reported among the 364 boys undergoing traditional initiation in Makana Municipality during the December 2019 initiation season.

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) called for an investigation into the deaths of the boys in eNgcobo and Komani. Shocking news from other parts of the Eastern Cape, along with the 23 deaths, was the appearance in Komga Magistrate’s Court last month of 14 boys following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old fellow initiate.

In response to the deaths, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane led a team that included Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and MEC Sindiswa Gomba to visit initiation schools in Komani and eNgcobo. Afterwards, News24 reported that Mkhize attributed most of the deaths to dehydration as a result of the cultural practice of restricting water consumption among initiates. Weather statistics for Queenstown (Komani) show temperatures during December this year of 30C and above on most days, with seven days between 35C and 38C.

“From our side [i.e. Makana Municipality’s Local Initiation Forum] it’s still fine,” Xonxa told Grocott’s Mail in December. This week he confirmed that all but one of the amakrwala were back home, and that the status of no reported deaths or injuries remained the same.

“There’s only one initiate left,” Xonxa told Grocott’s Mail on Wednesday 8 January. “He arrived late and will be returning home on 18 January.”

The Forum intervened in an incident in December to prevent fighting. A delegation of parents and police went to the eGolfini initiation site east of Vukani, where there had been conflict among a group of initiates.

“There was a misunderstanding among some of the initiates and they were about to fight,” Xonxa told Grocott’s Mail. “But one parent got wind of it and quickly went to the police station to report it. SAPS immediately dispatched a van.

“We called the initiates together to meet with the police and their parents and told them we don’t want any fighting there. It was resolved quickly.

“Whenever there’s a problem at any of the initiation sites, we quickly go there.”

Xonxa has previously attributed this municipality’s record of incident-free initiation to strong involvement by parents and guardians throughout the process.

Xonxa said of the 364 abakhwetha being monitored by the Makana Local Initiation Forum during this season, no health problems had been reported.

There will be a workshop at 9am on 17 January at Noluthando Hall for all amaKrwala (initiation graduates), where church representatives will talk to them about behaviour and society’s expectations of them.