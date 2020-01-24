Premier League kicks off this weekend

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Our local teams will be back in action this weekend in the Makana LFA Premier league but the main attraction of the weekend will be the SAB local derby. City Pirates will lock horns with Makana Pillars in their SAB regional league encounter which promises fireworks. Both teams are struggling this season and have not yet found their rhythm.

City Pirates have registered only one win and two draws in their outings, while losing three in the process. Makana Pillars have yet to win a game this season, regstering two draws and losing four games. Both teams have been very poor this season and will heavily rely on this game to change their fortunes. There are many factors to which their dismal start to the season can be attributed.

In this league, teams need to be fully prepared for the task ahead. Proper planning far ahead of the start of the season is another key factor. In contrast to what these two teams are going through, Maru is sitting comfortably on top of the log. They have yet to lose and have won all five games so far.

Playing with their own squad in the recent New Year’s cup worked well in their favour and it is no surprise to see them enjoying the rich form that they are enjoying at the moment. This weekend they will be travelling to Port Alfred to face Young Pirates who are in the middle of the log table.

Maru is expected to come home with maximum points from this encounter. They’re playing very good football and have displayed solid performances in the last few games. It is too early in the season, but do not be surprised if they go all the way and become the first local side to clinch this title – especially if they keep their players level headed to avoid complacency.