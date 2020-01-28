Kingswood launches the Pebble Project

This year Kingswood is looking into different ways in which they can reduce their carbon footprint on their campus by advocating for greener alternatives.

“We wish to inspire change not only on our own campus but in the broader community by using our small everyday actions, to make lasting change,” College Head Colleen Vassiliou said. “We encourage our broader Kingswood family to join us in this project and to help us leave a living legacy for future generations.”

At the first assembly of the term, each pupil received a shopper bag to combat the use of plastic packets for purchases made in town. This is only one of the smaller initiatives that we plan on implementing throughout the year.

“As a College we realise that if we do not put environmental issues at the top of our priority list we won’t have an earth to live on or a place where we can bring about change,” Vassiliou said. “This is a part of our ‘Educating for Life’ philosophy and for the betterment of our own community too.

“Our planet is in crisis and the only fitting response is one of great courage. So as a school, we have decided that this will be a focus in 2020. We are therefore launching the ‘Pebble Project’ – there is so much to do when it comes to environmental awareness but we know that small changes can have significant impact.”

The Pebble Project is a pupil driven initiative with support and oversight by teacher Dee Hobson.