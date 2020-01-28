Kingswood welcomes new Senior head

David Wright is the new Head of the Kingswood College Senior School.

Wright was born in Johannesburg and matriculated at St Stithians College in Randburg, graduated with a BSc Hons degree from Rhodes University and obtained a Higher Diploma in Education with distinction from Rhodes University.

After having taught at Millfield School in Somerset, England, he joined the Diocesan School for Girls where he gained considerable experience as Head of the Life Orientation Department, Head of the Geography Department and Director of Sport. In 2010 he was promoted to the position of Senior Deputy Head: Operations and Pupil Affairs, at DSG.

Wright said his passion for teaching was ignited when, in 1999, he was employed as a student assistant at Kingswood College. “In many ways, this position is like coming home for me. I am excited about the opportunity to bring my own experiences and training and to make Kingswood an even better place than it already is.”

Wright is a firm believer in a holistic education that focuses on growing individuals that will leave school equipped and ready to make a positive difference in our society.

“Kingswood fully endorses these beliefs, and coupled with the positive psychology input, I believe I have found a space that will marry well with my own personal philosophies,” he said.

David is married to Jessie, who is also a teacher at Kingswood College. They have two sons, Cooper, born in 2017 and Kei, born at the end of 2019.

In his spare time, he enjoys the outdoors, camping and mountain biking.