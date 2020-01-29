Payments of social grants for February 2020

In a statement, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) said grants would be available from Friday 31 January 2020, as 1 February 2020 falls on a weekend. This means that all beneficiaries can access their social grants at South African Post Office outlets, Merchants and ATMs/banks as from 31 January 2020.

SASSA said payment of social grants at cash paypoints will begin on Monday 3 February 2020 across the province. Payments will continue according to payment schedules/dates communicated to them during the January 2020 payment cycle.