Cousins ensures memorable win for Willows

A young Willows cricket side recorded their second win of the year in the follow-up leg of the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) First League competition. They recorded an impressive 7-wicket win over Southwell and are still unbeaten in 2020.

The second half of the season is definitely better for Willows. They struggled last year in the first half of the season, and managed only two wins.

A reduced 40-over match saw the home side Southwell reach 200/9 in their allotted 40 overs after batting first. Willows bowlers applied pressure after a slow start. Cole Wessels enjoyed a good day at the office with the ball and gave himself a nice birthday treat. He claimed 4/42 (8) and bowled really well upfront. He was well supported by spinner Marquin Loutz whose bowling was equally impressive. He clinched an economical 2/30 (8).

Willows got off to a bad start but it was cousins Melville Daniels 74* and Seviano Jasson (captain) 64* both ended unbeaten in the end, batting superbly in saving their side. The cousins batted brilliantly under pressure and frustrated the Southwell bowlers. Vice captain Tando Ngcete also chipped in with a fine 34 for Willows.

“This is exactly what we’ve needed to keep the winning momentum,” Jasson said.

Cuylerville strengthened its position on top of the GCB First league after flooring Makana Sona with a 254-run bonus point. Cuylerville posted a massive 332/7 in their allotted 50 overs and quickly bundled Makana out for a mere 78. Captain Brandon Handley recorded yet another century, scoring a flamboyant 121 and showing why he is so highly rated. He overtook teammate Charlie Muir as the leading run scorer. Muir impressed with the bat, scoring a quick-fire 56 while Steven Gornal contributed a fine 54.

Gornal later went on to captured an impressive 5/38 (8) with the ball while veteran spinner Warren Tarr claimed an economical 4/10. These two veterans bowled extremely well in ensuring a victory.

Hannes Visser of Southwell Seconds claimed career-best bowling figures off 8/19 (7.2). He helped his side beat Early Birds by 6 wickets.

*The other results were not available at the time of going to press.