Discomfort and extreme heat warning for today

The South African Weather Service has advised that school sport be cancelled today, Tuesday 4 February 2020, in parts of the Eastern Cape where high temperatures and humidity are set to create conditions unsafe for strenuous physical activity.

Garth Sampson, Client Liaison Officer for SAWS in the Eastern Cape says high temperatures are expected over the western half of the province with high discomfort levels along the coastal belt between Tsitsikamma and Port Edward. In Port Elizabeth, for example, the calculated discomfort index would be about 105 from midday.

“It is for this reason that we highly recommend that all school sport be cancelled today,” Sampson said.

There would be slight cooling from the west on Wednesday with showers and thundershowers from the afternoon onwards.

“Significant cooling is expected from Thursday with rainy cooler rainy conditions expected. These conditions will clear from the west on Saturday.”