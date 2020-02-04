Discomfort and extreme heat warning for today

The South African Weather Service has advised that school sport be cancelled today, Tuesday 4 February 2020, in parts of the Eastern Cape where high temperatures and humidity are set to create conditions unsafe for strenuous physical activity.
Garth Sampson, Client Liaison Officer for SAWS in the Eastern Cape says high temperatures are expected over the western half of the province with high discomfort levels along the coastal belt between Tsitsikamma and Port Edward. In Port Elizabeth, for example, the calculated discomfort index would be about 105 from midday.
“It is for this reason that we highly recommend that all school sport be cancelled today,” Sampson said.
There would be slight cooling from the west on Wednesday with showers and thundershowers from the afternoon onwards.
“Significant cooling is expected from Thursday with rainy cooler rainy conditions expected. These conditions will clear from the west on Saturday.”
HIGH DISCOMFORT AND HEAT WAVES
Discomfort Index
When temperature and humidity are high at the same time, humans ability to cool their bodies through sweating are reduced. This can be a real threat.
Precautions:
- Stay indoors in a cool room near a fan if possible;
- The old and infirm must take extra care;
- Listen to the radio or TV for warnings;
- Cease strenuous outdoor activity if advised;
- Avoid playing sport;
- Dress in lightweight clothes;
- Drink plenty of liquids and not alcohol.
Don’t leave children or pets in cars
The temperature in a motor-car can rise to more than 10 degrees higher than the outside temperature in just 10 minutes and 20C higher in 30 minutes. Do not leave pets or children in motor cars, especially in hot conditions.
