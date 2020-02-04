Graeme tops EC Focus Schools in CSA T20

Many games went to the wire in an exciting fixture between Graeme College and Pearson High last Saturday. The second XI and U14A made the best of a two-innings format.
In the second XI match, Graeme batted first and scored 114 all out in their first innings, with Raven Bush scoring 25. Pearson then replied with 129 all out after Connor Pieterse finished with exceptional figures of 6 for 47. That gave Pearson a small lead of 15, and the five-wicket second innings format created a thriller of a contest. Graeme declared on 68 for 3, this time Ryan Bush top scoring with 28, leaving Pearson a target of 53 to win.
Pieterse was in the wickets again taking 2 for 22, bowling Pearson out for 46 and winning by 6 runs.
Schoolboy cricket can’t get better than that.
There was a similar battle in the U14A game, where Graeme batted first and scored 132 all out. Murray Tyson started his man of the match performance, scoring 42. In reply, Pearson scored 152 all out with Tyson claiming 7 for 23. Graeme’s second innings ended on 40, leaving a target of 19 for Pearson in the second innings.
In another humdinger, Pearson achieved the target with one wicket remaining. Sadly the U15A match was very one-sided, with Pearson dominating the Graeme side.
The first XI lost an hour at the start of play, but managed to catch up some time during the course of the match. Graeme batted first on a lively surface, and a see-saw battle ensued.
Both teams never gave an inch and some quality cricket ensued. Pearson were bowled out in the 64th over for 182, leaving Graeme 46 overs to bat. Pearson struck early, but the Graeme batsmen showed superb fight against an impressive bowling attack. Mornay Kohl (40) and Aphiwe Mnyanda (20) batted for most of the innings, and were superbly assisted by Lagon Oerson. Graeme were 129 for 6 at the close of play, leaving the good schoolboy cricket contest in a draw.
On Friday, Graeme snuck another T20 win with a superb bowling performance. With that, Graeme College was named the Eastern Cape Focus School winner in the CSA T20 competition, and now progress to play the winners in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Graeme batted poorly despite a positive start, and ended 105 all out. In reply, though, their bowlers were clinical as they restricted Dale to 84 for 7 after their 20 overs, Graeme winning the tough contest by 20 runs. Mzubanzi Mnandi was superb, claiming 4 for 15.
There were also some tight battles in the Junior School between Graeme and Grey Junior. In very even contests, it was Grey who deservedly came out on top this weekend.
Graeme College vs Dale
CSA T20 Eastern Cape Focus School Final
Graeme College 104 all out
Fabio Rischbieter 24
Dale 84/ 7 after 20 overs
Mzubanzi Mnandi 4 for 15
Graeme won by 20 runs
Graeme College 1st XI vs Muir
Graeme 141 for 9 after 20 overs
Lagon Oerson 29 not out
Cody Schmidt 26
Muir 109/ 6 after 20 overs
Garwin Dampies 2 for 17
Viwe Gana 2 for 22
Graeme won by 32 runs
Saturday vs Pearson
Pearson 182 all out after 64 overs
Garwin Dampies 2 for 34
Viwe Gana 2 for 45
Graeme 129 for 6 after 46 overs at the close of play
Mornay Kohl 40
Match Drawn
Graeme 2nd XI vs Pearson 2nd XI
1st innings
Graeme 114 all out
Raven Bush 25
Sonqoba Makalima 21
Pearson 129 all out
Connor Pieterse 6/47
Erron Visagie 3/13
Pearson Lead of 15
2nd innings
Graeme 68/3
Ryan Bush 28
Raven Bush 23
Target 53
Pearson 46 all out
Sonqoba Makalima 2/14
Connor Pieterse 2/22
Graeme won by 6 runs
Graeme U15A vs Pearson U15A
Pearson 304-7 declared
Christiano Jasson 2/31
Licebo Ngwentle 3/55
Graeme 43 all out
Graeme lost by 261 runs
Graeme U14A vs Pearson U14A
Graeme 132 all out
Murray Tyson 42
Pearson 152 all out
Murray Tyson 7/38
Graeme second innings 40/4
Pearson 2nd innings 20/ 4
Pearson won by 1 wicket.
Graeme U13A vs Grey U13A
Grey 88 all out
Andrew Muir 3/ 20
Ethan Bokbaard 2/9
Luphelo Mdyesha 2/17
Graeme 67 all out
Erin Stevens 17
Graeme lost by 21 runs
Graeme U13B vs Grey U13C
Graeme 78 all out
Inathi Planga 14
Grey 56 all out
Devon Marechal 3/11
Olo Jaca 3/21
Graeme won by 22 runs
Graeme U11A vs Grey U11A
Graeme 135 all out
Kitts McConnachie 53
Caleb Jattiem 26
Grey 137/3
Caleb Jattiem 1/14
Graeme lost by 7 wickets
Graeme U11B vs Grey U11C
Graeme 56 all out
Grey 57/4
Duane Oosthuizen 3/11
Graeme lost by 6 wickets