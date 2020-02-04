Graeme tops EC Focus Schools in CSA T20

Many games went to the wire in an exciting fixture between Graeme College and Pearson High last Saturday. The second XI and U14A made the best of a two-innings format.

In the second XI match, Graeme batted first and scored 114 all out in their first innings, with Raven Bush scoring 25. Pearson then replied with 129 all out after Connor Pieterse finished with exceptional figures of 6 for 47. That gave Pearson a small lead of 15, and the five-wicket second innings format created a thriller of a contest. Graeme declared on 68 for 3, this time Ryan Bush top scoring with 28, leaving Pearson a target of 53 to win.

Pieterse was in the wickets again taking 2 for 22, bowling Pearson out for 46 and winning by 6 runs.

Schoolboy cricket can’t get better than that.

There was a similar battle in the U14A game, where Graeme batted first and scored 132 all out. Murray Tyson started his man of the match performance, scoring 42. In reply, Pearson scored 152 all out with Tyson claiming 7 for 23. Graeme’s second innings ended on 40, leaving a target of 19 for Pearson in the second innings.

In another humdinger, Pearson achieved the target with one wicket remaining. Sadly the U15A match was very one-sided, with Pearson dominating the Graeme side.

The first XI lost an hour at the start of play, but managed to catch up some time during the course of the match. Graeme batted first on a lively surface, and a see-saw battle ensued.

Both teams never gave an inch and some quality cricket ensued. Pearson were bowled out in the 64th over for 182, leaving Graeme 46 overs to bat. Pearson struck early, but the Graeme batsmen showed superb fight against an impressive bowling attack. Mornay Kohl (40) and Aphiwe Mnyanda (20) batted for most of the innings, and were superbly assisted by Lagon Oerson. Graeme were 129 for 6 at the close of play, leaving the good schoolboy cricket contest in a draw.

On Friday, Graeme snuck another T20 win with a superb bowling performance. With that, Graeme College was named the Eastern Cape Focus School winner in the CSA T20 competition, and now progress to play the winners in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Graeme batted poorly despite a positive start, and ended 105 all out. In reply, though, their bowlers were clinical as they restricted Dale to 84 for 7 after their 20 overs, Graeme winning the tough contest by 20 runs. Mzubanzi Mnandi was superb, claiming 4 for 15.

There were also some tight battles in the Junior School between Graeme and Grey Junior. In very even contests, it was Grey who deservedly came out on top this weekend.

Graeme College vs Dale

CSA T20 Eastern Cape Focus School Final

Graeme College 104 all out

Fabio Rischbieter 24

Dale 84/ 7 after 20 overs

Mzubanzi Mnandi 4 for 15

Graeme won by 20 runs

Graeme College 1st XI vs Muir

Graeme 141 for 9 after 20 overs

Lagon Oerson 29 not out

Cody Schmidt 26

Muir 109/ 6 after 20 overs

Garwin Dampies 2 for 17

Viwe Gana 2 for 22

Graeme won by 32 runs

Saturday vs Pearson

Pearson 182 all out after 64 overs

Garwin Dampies 2 for 34

Viwe Gana 2 for 45

Graeme 129 for 6 after 46 overs at the close of play

Mornay Kohl 40

Match Drawn

Graeme 2nd XI vs Pearson 2nd XI

1st innings

Graeme 114 all out

Raven Bush 25

Sonqoba Makalima 21

Pearson 129 all out

Connor Pieterse 6/47

Erron Visagie 3/13

Pearson Lead of 15

2nd innings

Graeme 68/3

Ryan Bush 28

Raven Bush 23

Target 53

Pearson 46 all out

Sonqoba Makalima 2/14

Connor Pieterse 2/22

Graeme won by 6 runs

Graeme U15A vs Pearson U15A

Pearson 304-7 declared

Christiano Jasson 2/31

Licebo Ngwentle 3/55

Graeme 43 all out

Graeme lost by 261 runs

Graeme U14A vs Pearson U14A

Graeme 132 all out

Murray Tyson 42

Pearson 152 all out

Murray Tyson 7/38

Graeme second innings 40/4

Pearson 2nd innings 20/ 4

Pearson won by 1 wicket.

Junior Results vs Grey Junior

Graeme U13A vs Grey U13A

Grey 88 all out

Andrew Muir 3/ 20

Ethan Bokbaard 2/9

Luphelo Mdyesha 2/17

Graeme 67 all out

Erin Stevens 17

Graeme lost by 21 runs

Graeme U13B vs Grey U13C

Graeme 78 all out

Inathi Planga 14

Grey 56 all out

Devon Marechal 3/11

Olo Jaca 3/21

Graeme won by 22 runs

Graeme U11A vs Grey U11A

Graeme 135 all out

Kitts McConnachie 53

Caleb Jattiem 26

Grey 137/3

Caleb Jattiem 1/14

Graeme lost by 7 wickets

Graeme U11B vs Grey U11C

Graeme 56 all out

Grey 57/4

Duane Oosthuizen 3/11

Graeme lost by 6 wickets