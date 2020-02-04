Kingswood College first XI do well against Framesby

Kingswood First X1 won the toss in their match against Framesby and decided to bowl first in hot and humid conditions on Gane Field. The opening pair of Sbu Zweni (1/25) and Caleb Daniels (1/28) were superb for Kingswood with the new ball. The Framesby innings never really got going thanks to a fantastic all round bowling display by the Kingswood attack. Framesby lost wickets at regular intervals and in the end were dismissed for 99 runs.

In reply, Kingswood were clinical in their run chase as they passed the required total of 100 runs with only 1 wicket down. Cole van der Merwe (40 not out) and Ethan Maddocks (35 not out) combined well in a partnership of 60 runs for the 2nd wicket which resulted in a 9 wicket victory for Kingswood.

Summary

Framesby 99 all out

Luke Kelly 2/15

Mike Fourie 2/15

Matthew Stretton 2/9

Kingswood 103/1

Cole van der Merwe 40 not out

Ethan Maddocks 35 not out