New in town? Join the club!

By Nienke Botha, Jacqueline Holloway, Chris Totobela and Mfuzo Dyira



This Saturday, first year students from around the country and the continent will be arriving in Makhanda to register at Rhodes. While there are excellent sport facilities and clubs at the University, joining a community sports or activity club can be a great way to get to know the town and the people who live in it.

Here we share with you a few of the options.

Tennis

The Grahamstown Tennis Club, established in 1883, has 100 members between the ages of eight and 90. Social tennis is on Wednesdays from 5.15pm and on Saturdays from 1.30pm. The club, in Oatlands North, also has a bar that is open when a committee member is available.

On one Saturday morning a month, GTC runs a development coaching clinic for beginners, sponsored by GBS Mutual Bank. For the more competitive, GTC teams play in the local tennis league. A student membership is R500 per annum. “The club is a place to get exercise and to socialise,” says chairperson Roger Walsh.

Boxing

Masibambane Boxing Club is under the leadership of Bulelani Ndwayana (072 623 3569). It’s also home to the current SA welterweight champion, Mzoxolo Ndwayana.

Khayalethu Richard is the manager of Masakheke BC in Extension 6 (084 613 3464).

Mfuzo Boxing Camp have produced a lot of youth champions, including women. Contact Mfuzo Dyira at 073 345 9540 majeke689@gmail.com

or head coach Luyanda Dibela at 071 358 9509 or luyanda.dibela@gmail.com

or Phumelelo Mayi (Secretary) phumelelomayi22@gmail.com 078 366 6987

Netball

There are a number of netball teams in town. To find out more call Ms V Mthetho (073 623 1363).

Soccer

Football is one of the biggest codes in Makhanda and here are some of the clubs:

Two-times New Year’s Cup champs and current log leaders of the SAB regional league MARU F.C ( Mr S Dumiso 078 506 5949).

Another regional league participant City Pirates ( Mr N George 071 077 0070).

Legendary football club with a rich history is Joza Callies (Mr L Ntlanjeni 083 357 2988).

Young and energetic side with a well structured youth development is Sophia Stars (Mr L Swaartbooi 064 618 0233).

Hiking

The Oldenburgia Hiking Club offers hikes around Makhanda and beyond. The club organises around 10 day hikes and 10 weekend hikes a year, plus a longer hike, as well as some social events. Day hikes are open to the public and weekend hikes and other events are advertised to members only.

Visit their site to join the club or find out about their day hikes available to the general public in their Day Hike Calendar. https://sites.google.com/site/oldenburgiahc/

NEXT WEEK: Karate, cricket, running and rugby