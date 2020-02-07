Pleasing play in Pearson tournament

Pearson second team tournament

Over the weekend of 31 January until 2 February, the St Andrew’s College second and third water polo teams participated in the annual Pearson Second Team tournament.

In the initial group stages both teams struggled to find continuity due to late team changes and were

not able to put together more than a chukka of quality polo. However, by Saturday afternoon, both

teams had become more familiar with each other and the intensity of the competition and produced

some pleasing play and better results.

It was however a little bit too late to change the major position that they could achieve in the

tournament and both teams ended up playing the knock-out part of the tournament in the bottom

half of the draw.

The third team had a pleasing win in their last game and ended up placing 11th overall while the

second team beat Woodridge to secure 9th position.

The results are as follows:

3rds:

St Andrew’s 2 Grey 12

St Andrew’s 3 Pearson 12

St Andrew’s 2 St David’s Marist 11

St Andrew’s 2 Paul Roos 15

St Andrew’s 4 Saints Stithians 5

St Andrew’s 4 St Andrew’s 2nds 6

St Andrew’s 5 Pearson 4

2nds:

St Andrew’s 2 Reddam 4

St Andrew’s 4 Selborne 14

St Andrew’s 5 Woodridge 1

St Andrew’s 3 Clifton 9

St Andrew’s 6 Hilton 9

St Andrew’s 6 St Andrew’s 3rds 4

St Andrew’s 4 Woodridge 2

Grey PE u15 Tournament

The St Andrew’s College U15A water polo side participated in the Grey Tournament over the

weekend.

In the pool section the results were:

Against Selborne won 5-2

Grey B won 12-0

Pearson won 9-2

Grey Bloem Lost 2-3

Kingswood won 15-1

In the quarter-final against Wynberg Boys, St Andrew’s won 9 -5

In the Semi-final, St Andrew’s lost to Paarl Roos 3-6

St Andrew’s beat Selborne 6-3 in the playoff’s to end 3rd.