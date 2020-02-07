Rain, fire… but still no water

Damage done as the drought deepened in last six months of 2019 means much more rain is needed in the Kariega River catchment before dams downstream start filling up, say farmers in the area. That’s despite the fact that record keepers indicate January 2020 has been the wettest January for that area since 1956, and the all-time highest for Makhanda.

Makhanda’s water shortage is caused in part by drought, which has depleted dams that normally supply the west of the town. Settlers and Howieson’s Poort dams are in the Kariega River catchment and are the main supply dams feeding Grahamstown West and the town centre. According to the Institute for Water Research, these normally supply 77% and 11% of the total western supply system respectively. Water is pumped from Settlers to Howieson’s Poort Dam and then up to Waainek Water Treatment Works for purification before being released via gravity through the pipe reticulation and lower level reservoirs to the taps in the western half of Grahamstown.

The ongoing drought means these rain-fed dams have been at a level too low to be pumped and so all

areas of town now rely on a limited supply of water from the Orange-Fish River scheme via the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works east of Makhanda. In a statement last week, Makana Municipality said until the facility’s upgrade is completed in 2021, it is able to supply only 12 megalitres a day. The town’s consumption is greater than 12ML, Makana said, explaining throttling and outages. In addition, loadshedding has reduced the time available to process and pump water.

Many residents want to know if the unusually high rainfall in both the catchment and in town over the past five weeks means the dams west of the city have filled up and the problem is over. The answer is unfortunately no.

Mosslands, above Settlers Dam, has rainfall records dating back to 1908. Richard Moss says January 2020 has been the second wettest January since 1956, second only to 1974.

Mosslands’ rainfall total for 2019 was 331mm. January 2020 alone brought 114mm, with Tuesday bringing another welcome 4mm. “And today [Thursday] we’ve had 28mm so far.”

But that doesn’t mean there’s water running in the river yet.

“Normally 120mm in a month will result in runoff,” Moss said. “But it’s been so dry that the rain has just soaked into the soil.”

Dale Howarth, Director of Pumba Private Reserve and Chairperson of the Central Albany Agricultural Association (representing farms from Sidbury to Makhanda), says the rain has been fantastic for the veld.

“The grass has recovered 75%. The bush is at 55%: it’s slower growing so it will take much longer to recover. Also we’re looking at serious damage caused by the last six months of last year.”

The good news is that because of the timing and nature of rainfall over the past month, the soil has absorbed the water well.

“The roots are binding the soil, which is good news because it means the topsoil isn’t all washing away,” Howarth said. “If we have more of this and the guy upstairs opens the taps in about three weeks, I think we could have some good runoff!”

Figures for the area over January range from 70mm to 135mm and most measurements reported for February so far are around 45mm.

January figures are as follows: Sidbury – 75mm; Highlands – 130mm; Kwandwe – 135mm; Pumba – 130mm; Carlisle Bridge – 130mm; Riebeeck East – 130mm.

In town, the rain-watchers who generously share their weekly measurements with our readers also recorded unusually high totals. Gill Maylam, in Sunnyside, recorded 58.6mm in the week 30 January to 5 February. During the same period Jim Cambray, in the Kingswood area, recorded 48.5mm, with temperatures ranging from 17.5-36C.

“Total rainfall for January was 136.5mm which is an all-time high for us,” Cambray said. “The average for the month is 59.6mm and the mean is 54.5mm with a previous range of 26mm (2003) to 113.5mm (1994).”

Updating the situation on Friday 7 February client liaison officer at the South Aftican Weather Service Garth Sampson is that there will be light rain showers today and overnight a few moderate showers. It will start clearing over the west tomorrow morning.

Rainfall in Makhanda yesterday was 54.8mm SAWS reported.

“This rainfall has done nothing to solve our water crisis and people must continue to use water sparingly,” Sampson said.