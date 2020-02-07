Storytelling with Dave Bristow at the Cock House

On Thursday evening 27 February 2020 Journalism alumnus and author David Bristow will be hosting a storytelling evening with dinner at The Cockhouse (10 Market Street), along with old College comrade and Lower Albany farm boy Jack McLeod, kicking off at 6pm with drinks and snacks.

Bristow will do a visual presentation of his series ‘Stories from the Veld’, featuring the three books Running Wild: The Story of Zulu an African Stallion, then The Game Ranger, the Knife, the Lion and the Sheep: 20 Curious Characters from Southern Africa, and Of Hominins, Hunter-Gatherers and Heroes: Searching for 20

Amazing Places in South Africa.

Bristow has been writing books about Africa almost from the time he graduated from Rhodes, with a 13-year stint as editor of Getaway travel magazine some time in-between.

Following the talk there will be set-menu dinner served, with menus for meat, fish and vegetable eaters at various prices, followed by coffee and whatever else ensues (we hear it’s a tough town).

Books will be on sale for R200 each (retail R260), cash or card. Anyone interested in attending should contact either David or Jack:

David – eardstapper@gmail.com, 083 267 5891

Jack – jack@skyefinance.co.za, 083 653 3597