Top water polo on show

The annual St Andrew’s College Shield water polo tournament took place last weekend. There were 12 teams in the tournament with the top four teams from the St Stithian’s Stayers tournament participating. The Blues (St Andrew’s College 1st team) started the tournament off with a good 7-3 win against Selborne and a 16-2 win against Stirling.

Day 2 proved to be slightly tougher and the Blues had a narrow 1-3 loss to Reddam House Constantia and went down 7-8 to Clifton. Matt Hillary played his 200th game for the 1st team against Clifton, an amazing achievement from the Blues Captain.

Day 3 started well with a solid performance against Pearson with the Blues winning 13-3. The Blues finished third in their pool and faced SACS in the quarter finals. Unfortunately, St Andrew’s let in two easy goals and went down 3-5.

The Blues played Hilton in what turned out to be a cracker of a game. The lead changed hands several times and Hilton manged to score on the hooter, to take the game into penalties. The Blues lost in sudden death and had to play Selborne for 7th /8th place.

St Andrew’s finished well with a 9-5 victory, and the side have hopefully learnt a few lessons along the way as the Blues now prepare for the Vides tournament. The semi-finals were closely contested between Reddam and SACS and Clifton and Bishops, both games finished with a one goal margin. Bishops played SACS in the final and Bishops won the SAC Shield 2020.

Day 1:

St Andrew’s 7 – 3 Selborne

Reddam 13 – 3 Pearson

Clifton 14 – 2 Stirling

Bishops 22 – 3 Kingswood

Pearson 4 – Selborne 9

Stirling 2 – 16 St Andrew’s

Reddam 2 – 2 Clifton

SACS 18 – 6 Glenwood House

Grey High 7 – 5 Hilton

Day 2:

Glenwood 1 – 15 Hilton

Kingswood 7 – 13 Grey

SACS 0 – 9 Bishops

Clifton 13 – 3 Pearson

St Andrew’s 1 – 3 Reddam

Selborne 13 – 4 Stirling

Bishops 14 – 1 Glenwood

Grey High 7 – 8 SACS

Hilton 23 – 4 Kingswood

St Andrew’s 7 – 8 Clifton

Pearson 9 – 3 Stirling

Reddam 8 – 5 Selborne

Glenwood 10 – 10 Kingswood

SACS 7 – 5 Hilton

Bishops 13 – 7 Grey High

Day 3:

St Andrew’s 13 – 3 Pearson

Selborne 5 – 10 Clifton

Reddam 9 – 0 Stirling

Grey High 16 – 6 Glenwood

Bishops 8 – 5 Hilton

SACS 15 – 11 Kingswood

Quarter finals

Reddam 9 – 6 Hilton

Clifton 6 – 4 Grey

St Andrews 3 – 5 SACS

Selborne 6 – 10 Bishops

9 – 12th

Pearson 9 – 4 Kingswood

Stirling 4 – 7 Glenwood

5 – 8th

St Andrew’s 18 – 19 Hilton

Grey 9 – Selborne 6

Day 4:

Semi-finals:

Reddam House 6 – 7 SACS

Clifton 6 – 8 Bishops

Playoffs

Kingswood 7 – 6 Stirling

Pearson 19 – 3 Glenwood House

St Andrew’s 9 – 5 Selborne

Hilton 4 – 5 Grey

3rd/4th:

Reddam 6 – 4 Clifton

Final:

SACS 9 – 12 Bishops

Final standings

1. Bishops

2. SACS

3. Reddam

4. Clifton

5. Grey High

6. Hilton

7. St Andrew’s

8. Selborne

9. Pearson

10. Glenwood

11. Kingswood

12. Stirling