Top water polo on show

The annual St Andrew’s College Shield water polo tournament took place last weekend. There were 12 teams in the tournament with the top four teams from the St Stithian’s Stayers tournament participating. The Blues (St Andrew’s College 1st team) started the tournament off with a good 7-3 win against Selborne and a 16-2 win against Stirling.
Day 2 proved to be slightly tougher and the Blues had a narrow 1-3 loss to Reddam House Constantia and went down 7-8 to Clifton. Matt Hillary played his 200th game for the 1st team against Clifton, an amazing achievement from the Blues Captain.
Day 3 started well with a solid performance against Pearson with the Blues winning 13-3. The Blues finished third in their pool and faced SACS in the quarter finals. Unfortunately, St Andrew’s let in two easy goals and went down 3-5.
The Blues played Hilton in what turned out to be a cracker of a game. The lead changed hands several times and Hilton manged to score on the hooter, to take the game into penalties. The Blues lost in sudden death and had to play Selborne for 7th /8th place.
St Andrew’s finished well with a 9-5 victory, and the side have hopefully learnt a few lessons along the way as the Blues now prepare for the Vides tournament. The semi-finals were closely contested between Reddam and SACS and Clifton and Bishops, both games finished with a one goal margin. Bishops played SACS in the final and Bishops won the SAC Shield 2020.
Day 1:
St Andrew’s 7 – 3 Selborne
Reddam 13 – 3 Pearson
Clifton 14 – 2 Stirling
Bishops 22 – 3 Kingswood
Pearson 4 – Selborne 9
Stirling 2 – 16 St Andrew’s
Reddam 2 – 2 Clifton
SACS 18 – 6 Glenwood House
Grey High 7 – 5 Hilton
Day 2:
Glenwood 1 – 15 Hilton
Kingswood 7 – 13 Grey
SACS 0 – 9 Bishops
Clifton 13 – 3 Pearson
St Andrew’s 1 – 3 Reddam
Selborne 13 – 4 Stirling
Bishops 14 – 1 Glenwood
Grey High 7 – 8 SACS
Hilton 23 – 4 Kingswood
St Andrew’s 7 – 8 Clifton
Pearson 9 – 3 Stirling
Reddam 8 – 5 Selborne
Glenwood 10 – 10 Kingswood
SACS 7 – 5 Hilton
Bishops 13 – 7 Grey High
Day 3:
St Andrew’s 13 – 3 Pearson
Selborne 5 – 10 Clifton
Reddam 9 – 0 Stirling
Grey High 16 – 6 Glenwood
Bishops 8 – 5 Hilton
SACS 15 – 11 Kingswood
Quarter finals
Reddam 9 – 6 Hilton
Clifton 6 – 4 Grey
St Andrews 3 – 5 SACS
Selborne 6 – 10 Bishops
9 – 12th
Pearson 9 – 4 Kingswood
Stirling 4 – 7 Glenwood
5 – 8th
St Andrew’s 18 – 19 Hilton
Grey 9 – Selborne 6
Day 4:
Semi-finals:
Reddam House 6 – 7 SACS
Clifton 6 – 8 Bishops
Playoffs
Kingswood 7 – 6 Stirling
Pearson 19 – 3 Glenwood House
St Andrew’s 9 – 5 Selborne
Hilton 4 – 5 Grey
3rd/4th:
Reddam 6 – 4 Clifton
Final:
SACS 9 – 12 Bishops
Final standings
1. Bishops
2. SACS
3. Reddam
4. Clifton
5. Grey High
6. Hilton
7. St Andrew’s
8. Selborne
9. Pearson
10. Glenwood
11. Kingswood
12. Stirling