Manhunt launched for robbers

A manhunt has been launched to track, trace and arrest two men who stabbed and tried to rob a private security officer at an entrance gate in Addo Heights Road, at the Addo National Park.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the security guard was on duty at the entrance gate last night, Tuesday, 11 February 2020 around 7.50pm, when a red Toyota Tazz, (registration number unknown), stopped at the gate. One person got out of the vehicle and approached the security guard.

The man suddenly took out a firearm and instructed the security guard to hand over his firearm, Kinana said.

“The security guard informed the suspect that he was not carrying a firearm. The second suspect, carrying a knife joined in and also enquired about the firearm. He then stabbed the security officer in both his hands,” Kinana said.

The security officer managed to run out of the guard house and called the police. He received medical treatment for his wounds, Kinana said. A case of attempted robbery was opened and is being investigated by Addo SAPS.

The investigation continues and no arrests have been made as yet. Police appeal to anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the two suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Gert Lloyd on 082 441 7906 or SAPS Addo 042 233 8803 or their nearest police station.

Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The MySAPS app is also available for South African citizens to download onto their smartphones from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Callers may remain anonymous if they wish to and all information will be treated with the strict confidence.