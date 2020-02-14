A wireless town through Khula Tech Solutions

Makhanda is very fortunate to have a local internet service provider that aims to provide customers with affordable and reliable internet access, telecommunications, Cloud and hosting solutions. Khula Tech Solutions, situated at 117b High Street, has gained a reputation as a trustworthy and honest company, with most customers coming from referrals.

The company was formed in 2014 and started operating in 2017, as they had been conducting a pilot operation to assess the needs of Makhanda. The company started with only one person, Khaya Tantsi, and is growing every day.

Tantsi said the inspiration to open an internet provider company, came from the nightmare of trying to obtain internet access, and two years of waiting for an ADSL line.

“I had a neighbour who was a Grade 12 leaner at DSG and she came to my home asked that I help her with internet access to do her school work and research,” Tantsi said. “She came back to me and showed me how her marks had improved over time. I was very impressed and I thought, there is something that needs to done to help this town,” Tantsi said.

There are so many benefits that come with having an internet at home, said Tantsi.

“People still see internet as only Facebook and Whatsapp,” Tantsi said. “But there are so many things the community can do, such as research, discover broader learning materials, access to email and job hunting.

“You can connect your appliances to your device. I turn on the lights at home while I am at work, switch on the TV, monitor the kids and check where they are or what they are doing,” he said.

Khula Tech Solutions offer a range of packages on WiFi, capped and uncapped, with low monthly payments and no hidden cost. Clients are able to track their usage on their servers. They don’t rely on telephone wires to deliver the internet; instead, they beam it wirelessly, direct to the client’s property. With speeds of up to 50 Mbps, they are able to offer highly competitive packages at cheaper prices.

Staff member Erica Da Silva said they are a very young and vibrant team that provides an easy and reliable service to clients. You can Whatsapp the team and they attend to any issues that you may have with your internet.

“We do our utmost best to make sure that you are connected as soon as possible when you sign up with us. We have a very good response from our clients. The main thing that makes us stand out is that we don’t throttle down our clients: when we say unlimited data – we mean it,” said Da Silva.

“We have a lot of graduates in our company, so we understand the importance of internet: it helped us to achieve our goals and obtain our degrees. Our mission is to improve the lives of South Africans and bridge the connectivity gap that exists for disadvantaged communities,” she said.

Khula Tech Solutions is licensed by ICASA to operate and provide Internet services in the Eastern Cape.

You can contact them on their Whatsapp 010 013 0497 or email them at info@khulatechsolutions.co.za