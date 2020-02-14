Kenton wins Central Albany League

Sidbury, the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) first league defending champions, comprehensively defeated Rhodes firsts by eight wickets last weekend, collecting a crucial bonus point in the process. The GCB fixture was played on Sunday at Sidbury. Tension is building in the GCB competitions as the end of the season approaches.

Meanwhile, Kenton won the GCB Central Albany second league after rained washed out play last weekend and points were shared. Kenton topped the log with 20 points after five games, followed by Sidbury in second position with 15 (5).

Sunday’s game between Sidbury and Rhodes was the only fixture played for the weekend. This all important bonus point win for Sidbury now saw them as joint log leaders with Cuylerville on 55 after 14 games. Cuylerville occupied the position for most of the season and are still unbeaten this year.

Sidbury wrapped up their game against Rhodes in no time on Sunday. Rhodes batted first and were bundled out for 75 (21.3). Greg Evans was the big hero with the ball for Sidbury, claiming five wickets, making him the leading wicket taker in the league with 31. Evans surpasses Marquin Loutz of Willows who is on 27.

Sidbury chased down the target, reaching 76/2 in just 14.1 overs. Opener Grant Stone batted beautifully for his unbeaten 45*.

All the other matches scheduled for last week were rained out and teams have to share the points.

GCB 1st log

Cuylerville 55 (14) Sidbury 55 (14) Southwell 35 (13) Willows 33 (14) Salem 32 (13) Manleys Flats 31 (14) Rhodes 29 (10) Port Alfred 10 (14) Makana Sona 10 (14)

Leading 1st run scorers

Brandon Handley 701 Charlie Muir 615 Carl Van Niekerk 418 Grant Stone 409 Kevin Bennett 402

Leading wicket takers 1st

Greg Evans 31 Marquin Loutz 27 Warren Tarr 24 Bryce Howard 21 Steven Gornal 20

Fixtures:

Rhodes vs Sidbury

Southwell vs Port Alfred

Manleys vs Cuylerville

Rainbows vs Shrews

Port Alfred 2nd vsTiger Titans

Swallows vs Early Birds

Cuylerville 2nd vs Manleys

Sidbury vs Kenton

Salem vs Southwell

Willows vs Makana Sona (Sunday)

Salem vs Rhodes (Sunday)

Shrews vs Station Hill (Sunday)