Hottest day in 55 years

The 40.2C recorded yesterday in Port Elizabeth was the hottest there in 55 years, according to the South African Weather Service’s Client Liaison Officer Garth Sampson.

“It almost reached the record high of 40.7C measured in March 1965,” Sampson said.

Other places that had topped the 40C mark were

Uitenhage 40.6C

Coega 43.9C

Addo 40.7C

Conditions would be cooler for today and tomorrow with a few spots of rain and would start warming again towards Wednesday and Thursday.

9mm of rain was measured overnight in Port Elizabeth and at Kareedouw with 6mm measured at Joubertina.