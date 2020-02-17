Kariega Beach search continues

An inquiry has been opened for investigation after a 23-year-old man allegedly disappeared at Kariega Beach on Sunday 16 February at approximately 5pm, according to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

“He was swimming with two other males when they all got into difficulties,” Tonjeni said. “While two managed to swim to safety, the third could not be found.”

Authorities were alerted and a search of the area was conducted. The search was resumed at first light today, Tonjeni said.