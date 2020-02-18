UPM files for action on Makana judgment

The Province’s application for leave to appeal against dissolving the Makana Council will be heard within two weeks. Meanwhile, lawyers for the UPM today Tuesday 18 February filed a Section 18 application to have Judge Igna Stretch’s 14 January ruling enforced.

On 14 January, within hours of Judge Stretch ordering the Eastern Cape executive to dissolve the Makana Council and place the municipality under administration, the ANC’s regional leadership said they would encourage the Provincial respondents to appeal the ruling. Premier Oscar Mabuyane later confirmed that the Province would appeal the groundbreaking judgment.

Spokesperson for the Premier, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said the State Attorney had advised that the application for leave to appeal will be heard, subject to confirmation from UPM’s attorneys, on 21 February 2020 in Bhisho. Attorney for the UPM Brin Brody told Grocott’s Mail the application would be heard in the Grahamstown High Court on 3 and 4 March.

Wheeldon Rushmere and Cole filed the Section 18 application on behalf of the Unemployed People’s Movement. Brody said the Section 18 application was on the basis that the order must operate for the duration of the State’s appeal, because of the very serious allegations of urgency in the papers.

“The matter has already been delayed by a year and we can’t wait another year. Those are my instructions from the UPM,” Grocott’s Mail quoted Brody saying in our 20 January article.

At the end of a 117-page judgment, the Judge’s two-page order said Makana had failed to provide services to the community in a sustainable manner, promote a safe and healthy environment, structure and manage its administration, budgeting and planning processes, prioritise the community’s needs and promote its social and economic development. Makana Municipality had breached sections 152(1) and 153(a) of the Constitution and was therefore declared invalid.

Judge Stretch ordered the Eastern Cape Executive to immediately implement a recovery plan to make sure the municipality provides basic services and meets its financial commitments.

And she ordered the Province to “forthwith” dissolve the Council, appoint an administrator until a new Council is elected and approve a temporary budget to keep Makana Municipality functional.

The respondents’ papers applying for leave to appeal argue in detail about the definitions and purposes of various sections of the Constitution and the Municipal Finance Management Act, as well as the various types of intervention that have been carried out in the municipality. They argue that either these were incorrectly referenced by the applicants, or incorrectly applied.

Section 18(1) of the Superior Courts Act says the carrying out of a decision that is the subject either of an appeal or an application for leave to appeal is suspended pending the decision of the appeal or application, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The UPM will argue that there are exceptional circumstances.

“Those exceptional circumstances are that nothing has improved,” Brody told Grocott’s Mail.

Grocott’s Mail will continue to report.