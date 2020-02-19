Body in Kariega River: police appeal for information

Kenton on Sea SAPS have asked for the community’s assistance in identifying the body of an unidentified man found floating in the Kariega River.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the man, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, was wearing a plain black vest and a pair of black shorts with the word “DETROIT” on the left leg. He is about 1.7 m in length with an average build of approximately 75kg. He has no scars or tattoos on his body and has a short, neat hairstyle. He is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years of age. The body is in a slight state of decomposition.

Any person who can assist with the identification should please contact Detective Sergeant Cook on 046 648 1222 at the Kenton on Sea SAPS or the crime stop number on 086 001 0111.