Callies celebrate first season win

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Things were back to normal last weekend for Makana LFA as fans were treated to a feast of football action. It was an action packed weekend with some very interesting results that have made a huge impact in the log standings. On Saturday Newtown City defeated Cameroon by three goals to one. Jacaranda is slowly sliding down the log and away from the title-chasing pack as they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat from New Seekers. Young Eagles and Grahamstown United shared the spoils at one goal apiece while Attackers moved to the top of the standings after beating Rhodes University by three goals to one.

There were more exciting clashes on Sunday as well, but top of the list was the meeting of the title contenders when Attackers came up against Jacaranda Aces in a highly anticipated match. Both teams showed their intentions from the first whistle and it did not take long for them to engage the crowd with some loud cheers and clapping. Both teams dished out good football in an end-to-end encounter. Jacaranda Aces tried to use their pacey wingers to break down the stubborn Attackers defence and nearly opened their account as they forced the young Attackers goal minder to come up with an exceptional save.

Aces had a good spell just before they got caught by a high ball in the small box that was finished off by Siyabonga Mnyakama who gave the keeper no chance at all. Attackers immediately doubled their lead while Aces were still recovering from that goal they had just conceded. Aces once again failed to deal with another high ball that was played into the box after a well taken free kick that was steered home by Siviwe Madevu who was left unmarked. Attackers went to the halftime break leading by two goals to nil.

Both teams started where they left off and went straight to each other while dishing out hard midfield tackles that earned some of their players cautions. Both teams created a lot of chances but lack of composure in the final third of the field let them down. Attackers managed to hang on to their two-goal lead until the final whistle and credit to both teams as they played an open game, entertaining the crowd.

In the other games, 6SAI nearly threw away a two-goal lead and allowed the youthful Sophia Stars team back in the game.

They first led by two goals to nil and then by three goals to one before Stars made it three-all. The 6SAI team snatched the winner in the dying seconds of the game just after being reduced to 10 men, with one of their players sent off by the referee.

Joza Callies won their first game of the season, beating Love and Peace by eight goals to one. Grahamstown United’s title hopes suffered a huge blow as they were once again held to a two-goal draw – by Cameroon this time – and were replaced by Attackers at the summit.