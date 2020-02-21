Local companies tackle eyesore

Work started last weekend on renovations to Makana Municipality’s Engineers and Local Economic Development departments’ buildings.

The initiative is part of engineering company MBB Consulting’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Managing Director Pravesh Nosib told Grocott’s Mail.

“We have decided to refurbish/paint the front façade of the Engineers Department building and LED Building of the Makana Municipality,” Nosib told Grocott’s Mail.

“These two buildings are located next to the City Hall and haven’t been painted for a number of years. Most of the buildings in that Street have been recently painted (Birch’s, Lewis Store, Clicks, etc) and hence these two buildings are in a desperate need of refurbishment/painting as they are an eye sore to everyone,” Nosib said.

“CM Heunis is on board with MBB to provide manpower to do the work and BUCO has offered to support our initiative by offering R3000 worth of material.”

Work began on Saturday with the erection of scaffolding and by early this week, the old damaged ceilings in the veranda of the engineering building had already been removed.