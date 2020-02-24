National Maths competition is back

The final call for all South African Primary Schools to enter the 2020 NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge is here. After a successful 2019 which saw over 1000 schools and a staggering 80 000 learners participating from all over the country, this year, all schools and learners from Grades four to seven (Grades 4-7) are encouraged to participate in this fun and exciting Mathematics Challenge.

The competition dates back to 1977 and is in its 43rd year. It aims to give access to all learners in South Africa to engage with Mathematics. The Challenge helps to develop future leaders across all walks of life by equipping them with problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Primary schools across the country are encouraged to enter the Challenge no later than February 28.

Why Should Your School Enter?

The NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge is recognised as one of the best vehicles to promote the importance of Mathematics at primary school level.

The participation will result in improving learner’s mathematical knowledge and understanding of problem-solving concepts which will result in a better learner as they progress through school.

How To Enter:

Schools have to enter learners for the competition by submitting the entry form. The entry form is available on http://www.samf.ac.za/en/sa-mathematics-challenge. Telephone number: 012 392 9348, or email:

Patrick Rasehwete on rasehwetep@samf.ac.za.

Closing Date: 28 February 2020

The NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge is a project of the South African Mathematics Foundation and AMESA in partnership with Nestlé Nespray.